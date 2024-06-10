Reboots of old hit songs aid movie marketing as new tracks fail to draw
Summary
- Traditionally, hit songs could boost a film's opening box office revenue by at least 20%, serving as a vital marketing tool.
While filmmakers have been cashing in on reboots and remixes of old hit songs for several years now, the strategy has begun to pay off even more lately as new tracks fail to find favour with listeners and theatre owners, especially in small towns, lament the absence of soundtracks that can lure audiences to cinemas.