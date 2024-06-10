Reboots of old hit songs aid movie marketing as new tracks fail to draw

Nostalgia works

A senior executive at a music label said the nostalgia factor associated with an old hit always works in its favour coupled with some kind of a new rhythm to capture a new audience pool. “Especially post covid, we see that entirely new music doesn’t have the same impact and is forgotten quite easily. Also, people are not spending that much time on completing a song anymore. So it needs to register quickly," the person said. Besides, filmmakers and labels are no longer going for songs older than the 1990s, in order to target the demographic currently in its 30s, with paying propensity. Further, most labels go for songs from their own catalogue, as the cost of acquisitions has spiked over the past few years.