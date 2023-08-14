Best single weekend for theatres post covid; box office collections top ₹390 cr1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 12:31 PM IST
The weekend saw the release of four tentpole films across languages --period drama Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2, Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar
The Producers Guild of India and Multiplex Association of India said the past weekend of 11-13 August was the busiest single weekend post re-opening following the covid-19 pandemic. The weekend saw a new all-time theatrical gross box office record with collections over ₹390 crore, drawing more than 2.10 crore moviegoers to theatres across the country, which is also the highest combined admissions record in the last 10-year history, the two bodies said.