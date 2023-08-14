Best single weekend for theatres post covid; box office collections top 390 cr

Kamal Gianchandani, president MAI said the weekend proves once again that India loves going to the movies to see well-made films. “This weekend is also an undeniable demonstration of cinemas being the ultimate place to be part of a shared experience. Cinemas across the country would like to thank and congratulate our filmmakers and studios for pushing the boundaries to deliver unforgettable storytelling. This weekend shows that movies and cinemas are back in a big, big way. We look forward to this momentum continuing in the rest of 2023," Gianchandani said in a statement.