'Red, White & Royal Blue' LGBTQ+ romcom releases today on Amazon Prime Video
Prime Video's queer romcom "Red, White & Royal Blue" has been released today, August 11. Fans can enjoy watching a star-crossed love story between the United States and Great Britain on Amazon Prime Video.

The official trailer already introduced Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the US, and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry of Britain, reported Variety.

The trailer showcases their initial conflict, resulting in a feud dubbed "The Buttercream Summit" by the tabloids, and the subsequent task of becoming fake friends to improve US and British relations.

Taylor Zakhar Perez, known for his role in Netflix's "The Kissing Booth" series, takes on the role of Alex, while Nicholas Galitzine, previously seen as Prince Robert in Prime Video's "Cinderella," portrays Prince Henry. The trailer teases a charming and captivating romance set against a backdrop of political intrigue and personal growth.

As the story unfolds, Alex and Henry, portrayed by Perez and Galitzine respectively, are forced to spend time together and eventually develop feelings for each other. Their evolving relationship jeopardizes Alex's mother's re-election campaign. The film explores their journey from enemies to potential lovers amidst the backdrop of politics and international diplomacy.

The cast includes Uma Thurman as the President of the US, Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Ellie Bamber, Clifton Collins Jr., Rachel Hilson, and Thomas Flynn. Directed by Matthew López, the film is an adaptation of Casey McQuiston's bestselling novel. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Michael McGrath serve as producers, with López and McQuiston as executive producers, reported Variety.

The Red, White, and Royal Blue is also a novel published by Casey McQuiston in 2019. The novel portrays a secret love affair between an American and a British Prince, which turned out to be one of the most beloved LGBTQ+ love stories of all time. 

Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 07:22 AM IST
