Along with tried and tested models of engagement on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, besides regular media interactions, print and television advertising, movie promotions, and marketing are now finding a new home in news aggregation and social media forum Reddit.

Besides official marketing by studios and producers, the platform also hosts movie reviews, fan activity and audience reactions by movie buffs, digital creators and influencers who are slowly building communities with like-minded entertainment enthusiasts. However, industry experts point out that, unlike other platforms that prioritise algorithms or follower counts, every post and comment on Reddit that speaks to hyper-targeted communities is subject to upvotes or downvotes from real users—meaning content must earn its place at the top.

While the service does offer brands the opportunity to promote their presence on Reddit, including AMAs (ask me anything), through paid efforts, the smart way is to work with community moderators or run promoted posts that blend in, in order to feel native. Some brands do this well while others get called out.

“Reddit stands apart in the entertainment and pop culture landscape by fostering authentic human conversations. It enables open, in-depth dialogue across over 100,000 active communities. Many of these communities are deeply immersed in films, OTT content, web series, celebrity culture, and digital storytelling," the platform said in response to Mint’s queries.

Entertainment is a key driver of engagement on Reddit, and one of the top topics on the platform in India so far this year, it added. Communities such as those on movies, television, Bollywood, and Tollywood have become hubs for trendspotting, fan theories, detailed reviews, and real-time audience reactions that often influence broader conversations in the entertainment industry.

Meaningful partnerships

To be sure, Reddit has a local team focused on developing entertainment partnerships to offer enhanced community experiences to redditors. Through these partnerships, studios like Zee Studios have brought key talent to Reddit to do AMAs (“Ask Me Anything" sessions, which are online Q&As) about their projects in Indian communities. However, the platform is designed more to foster unfiltered conversations and build communities dedicated to specific interests, ranging from niche genres to new releases.

“We’re seeing more film and OTT teams tap into Reddit not just to market, but to listen. AMAs with actors, dropping clues for fans to uncover, even just letting fan theories grow on their own, it’s all part of how shows build hype now," said Jagdish Lobo – associate vice-president at QYUKI, a new media company that provides digital distribution and content production services for artists.

Global hits like Stranger Things and The Boys have done this brilliantly. “Even if the studio isn't directly involved, the fan communities do half the job. In India, we're still early in this space, but it's picking up," Lobo added.

Entertainment industry experts point out unlike other platforms, Reddit isn’t about the most polished video or the biggest follower count. It rewards the most interesting conversation. That’s a huge advantage for storytellers. They can test ideas, sense how people feel about characters or twists, and get real feedback, not just likes.

“Reddit is where the internet goes to think out loud. Studios have clocked this and are quietly slipping into subreddits to seed conversations, float theories, leak just enough to spark curiosity—and then let Reddit do what it does best: spiral. Very rarely does this happen through official handles. Most of it unfolds through burner accounts, soft alliances with community moderators, or well-timed posts that feel fan-driven," said Krunal Kanabar, head-strategy and IP, NOFILTR Group, an influencer marketing agency.

Community engagement

This has played out globally with titles like Everything Everywhere All At Once, and closer home with shows like Scam 1992, where Reddit didn’t launch the hype but definitely helped cultify it, Kanabar said.

To be sure, the company claims each subreddit operates under its own set of rules and is managed by independent volunteer moderators. These communities are highly engaged and self-regulating, and in many cases, users are quick to identify and question posts that appear to be speculative, agenda-driven, or lacking credibility.

Yash Chandiramani, founder and chief strategist, Admatazz, a digital marketing agency, said, unlike traditional platforms, Reddit thrives on deep engagement, subculture awareness and long-form discussion. This means it has the users’ attention. So any show or movie with a fan following, fan theories, and speculation works well on Reddit and movie marketers have started subtly seeding content as well.

“Reddit’s strength lies in its super hyper-targeted, deep communities. Instead of shouting at a mass audience, for example, you can engage horror devotees or Bollywood enthusiasts. The threaded nature of discussions allows fans to dissect every plot twist, create theories, and contribute to shareable moments in real time, sustained engagement that’s rarely seen on platforms with vanishing content or short-form formats," Joshua Carvalho, director BC Web Wise, a digital marketing agency, said.

“Reddit’s pseudonymous culture encourages a kind of honesty we don’t often see elsewhere. When creators show humility and speak candidly in AMAs or comment threads, they earn genuine community advocacy, not the glossy endorsements you’d expect from influencer marketing," Carvalho added.