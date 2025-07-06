Movie promotions, fan theories and communities now have a new home: Reddit
Lata Jha 4 min read 06 Jul 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Summary
Unlike traditional social media, Reddit allows for hyper-targeted engagement among entertainment enthusiasts. Brands are leveraging AMAs and community interactions to build authentic connections, rather than just relying on polished marketing.
Along with tried and tested models of engagement on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, besides regular media interactions, print and television advertising, movie promotions, and marketing are now finding a new home in news aggregation and social media forum Reddit.
