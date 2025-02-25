Industry
Reel revolution: How micro-dramas are redefining entertainment
Summary
- Studios are embracing short-format content, crafting 2 to 15-minute micro-dramas for YouTube and Instagram.
- Driven by shifting viewer habits, production houses are investing in specialised teams and tools to deliver quick, impactful storytelling in bite-sized formats.
Short-format content is no longer just for social media; it's becoming a core offering for big production houses and platforms.
