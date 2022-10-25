Regional channels grab more eyeballs

“The spike in regional viewership can be attributed to the movies genre, which increased by 12-15%. On the other hand, GEC channels were primarily responsible for the decline in viewership in Hindi segment. This can be partially attributed to live sports especially cricket and blockbuster movie premiers (on OTT). Some second- line GECs such as Zee Anmol and Sony Pal, is out of DD Free Dish, which may have contributed to the decline," said Chandrashekhar Mantha, partner, Deloitte India.