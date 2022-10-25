Regional channels grab more eyeballs

NEW DELHI :With viewers gradually transitioning to over- the-top (OTT) platforms, regional language television channels witnessed 3-5% growth in average viewership in the past few months, from the year ago, while Hindi TV channels’ viewership slid 8-10%, said industry experts.
NEW DELHI :With viewers gradually transitioning to over- the-top (OTT) platforms, regional language television channels witnessed 3-5% growth in average viewership in the past few months, from the year ago, while Hindi TV channels’ viewership slid 8-10%, said industry experts.
Among regional channels Punjabi, Marathi and Bhojpuri as well as south Indian languages, led the pack. On the other hand, the fall in viewership for Hindi TV channels was driven by movies and general entertainment channels (GECs).
Among regional channels Punjabi, Marathi and Bhojpuri as well as south Indian languages, led the pack. On the other hand, the fall in viewership for Hindi TV channels was driven by movies and general entertainment channels (GECs).
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Viewers have moved completely to digital platforms for movies, GECs and even sports, said experts.
While streaming platforms are ramping up regional language offerings, the transition to OTTs have been slow compared to the English and Hindi audiences by a wide margin.
“The spike in regional viewership can be attributed to the movies genre, which increased by 12-15%. On the other hand, GEC channels were primarily responsible for the decline in viewership in Hindi segment. This can be partially attributed to live sports especially cricket and blockbuster movie premiers (on OTT). Some second- line GECs such as Zee Anmol and Sony Pal, is out of DD Free Dish, which may have contributed to the decline," said Chandrashekhar Mantha, partner, Deloitte India.
The rise in regional channel viewership is supported by the popularity of movie channels in major markets, This makes it safe to assume that the channels have not been significantly impacted by the rise of OTT, Mantha added.
A senior broadcast network executive, seeking anonymity, said the complete transition of TV viewers to OTT is still some time away, even for Hindi.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.