Regional cinema could overtake Hindi films in box office collections this year

NEW DELHI: The contribution of Hindi, regional language, and Hollywood films to India’s box office collections is set for a major change this year as Bollywood releases fewer films in theatres while regional cinema lines up offerings that have been drawing audiences, film trade experts said.

Hindi film industry seems to be on the back-foot as its largest territory Maharashtra is yet to allow reopening of cinemas, hurting revenues of theatre releases.

As things stand today, regional language cinema, driven by Telugu and Tamil films, could make up nearly 50% of overall box office collections, a drastic jump from the 25-30% it would bring in before the pandemic, said two trade experts. The rest will be divided equally between Hindi and Hollywood (including dubbed versions) films that are yet to find their bearings after the first and second covid waves. Before the pandemic, Hindi films made up 50-60% of overall box office revenues.

In 2019, Bollywood had crossed box office collections of Rs4,000 crore while Hollywood clocked nearly Rs1,225 crore. Regional cinemas had made Rs1,500-2,000 crore.

“It is clear that regional cinema will lead the way towards box office recovery in the next few months. After the release of Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom, the Hindi film industry was expected to go into a complete overdrive, announcing films one after the other. But the collections haven’t matched expectations and one doesn’t see any new Hindi movie at least for the next month," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.

While Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii will see a Hindi version arrive in cinemas on 10 September, the film, based on the life of actor and politician J.Jayalalithaa, is primarily aimed at the southern market with its Tamil and Telugu versions. The next Hindi title, the medium-budget Ravan Leela, featuring Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame, is slated for 1 October, as of now. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s ’83 are yet to announce dates. There are no schedules given for any Diwali releases either. Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre had released on 27 August.

Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai agreed the Hindi market remains a high-risk bet and Bellbottom, an action flick with a dose of nationalism, could have done far better under normal circumstances.

"In terms of theatre releases, the Telugu film industry has raced way ahead of Bollywood, especially during the pandemic. In states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, cinema is a passion and the favourite form of entertainment for the family," Pillai said. Even in the overseas markets the situation is similar where Telugu films are witnessing higher footfalls, he added.

After the first wave, Telugu cinema was quick to churn out money-spinners like Vakeel Saab, Jathi Ratnalu and Uppena and managed three profitable releases in the past month alone when theatres reopened after the second wave. These include SR Kalyanamandapam, Thimmarasu and Raja Raja Chopra. The industry has been most aggressive among all languages in locking dates for new star-studded titles such as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s next RRR is also expected to make an announcement soon. The Tamil industry is not too far behind with Rajinikanth-starrer Annatthe slated for Diwali.

"Many more south Indian films will target the audience up north and Hollywood too will see exponential growth, both at the cost of Bollywood," Bihar-based film exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said.

Fewer Hindi films are announcing dates as the industry is aware of their limited appeal among mass-market audiences and their inability to draw large crowds to theatres, especially in small towns.

Niche, experimental films that cater more to multiplex audiences are even less likely to find an audience in these tough times. While Hollywood is yet to bring big-budget franchises, superhero, and action flicks to India post the pandemic, industry experts like Chauhan say there is huge traction for the genre, including in tier-two and tier-three towns where dubbed versions help.

