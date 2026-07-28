New regional TV channels, OTTs offer lifeline to small-language films

With foreign streaming platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video, along with major broadcasters, turning cautious on acquiring theatrical films for OTT and satellite television, small-budget and regional-language cinema is bearing the brunt.
Entertainment industry experts say big-star films continue to find buyers, but small and mid-budget titles in languages such as Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Gujarati often remain unsold after their theatrical run.
Against this backdrop, the launch of Tamil general entertainment channels Sony Vizha and Sony Vizha HD by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), alongside the company's broader push into regional films across television and OTT, and players such as Gujarati entertainment firm JOJO Ltd strengthening acquisitions, signals positive news for regional filmmakers.
The emergence of new regional channels strengthens the broader content ecosystem by bringing fresh investment into programming and film acquisitions, creating additional monetization opportunities for producers. At the same time, regional stories are increasingly finding audiences beyond their home markets.