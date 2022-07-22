Regional cinema wins big at 68th national awards

Regional cinema wins big at 68th national awards2 min read . 22 Jul 2022
- Soorarai Pottru’s lead Suriya shared the best actor award with Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Regional language films overshadowed Bollywood movies yet again at the 68th National Film Awards announced on Friday with non-Hindi films bagging the top-four honours.
Tamil biographical drama, Soorarai Pottru inspired by the events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath won the best feature film award.
Soorarai Pottru’s male lead, Suriya, shared the best actor award with Ajay Devgn, who was felicitated for his role in period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Aparna Balamurali won the best actress award for her lead role in Soorarai Pottru, while Sachidanandan K.R. received the award for best director for Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Tanhaji, produced by Devgn, got the best popular film award.
Biju Menon bagged the best supporting actor award for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and Nanchamma was nominated as the best female playback singer for the same film. Soorarai Pootru also fetched Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara awards for best screenplay, along with another Tamil movie, Mandela, by Madonne Ashwin, who won the Indira Gandhi Award for his directorial debut.
The National Film Awards was established in 1954. Every year, a national panel is appointed by the government to select the winning entries, and the awards are presented in New Delhi by the President. The feature film jury was chaired by filmmaker Vipul Shah this year.
In most other categories, non-Hindi films did better. Marathi films Sumi and Funeral were named best children’s film and best film on social issues, respectively. Supratim Bhol won best cinematography for Bengali film Avijatrik, Wanderlust of Apu, Sreekar Prasad bagged the award for best editing for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum while the award for best music direction was shared by Thaman S for Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and G.V. Prakash Kumar for Soorarai Pottru.
Manoj Muntashir won the best lyrics award for sports drama Saina. Sports drama Toosidas Junior was recognized as the best feature film in Hindi, while comedy Thinkalazcha Nishchayam, romantic drama Colour Photo and anthology Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum won in the Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil languages, respectively.