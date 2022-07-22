Regional cinema wins big at 68th national awards

In most other categories, non-Hindi films did better. Marathi films Sumi and Funeral were named best children’s film and best film on social issues, respectively. Supratim Bhol won best cinematography for Bengali film Avijatrik, Wanderlust of Apu, Sreekar Prasad bagged the award for best editing for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum while the award for best music direction was shared by Thaman S for Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and G.V. Prakash Kumar for Soorarai Pottru.

