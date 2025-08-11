Regional content players struggle with low advertising rates, unfavourable algorithms
Lata Jha 3 min read 11 Aug 2025, 12:53 PM IST
Summary
Despite booming demand for local-language content, small regional platforms say low ad rates, opaque algorithms, and advertiser bias keep them from fair value, forcing them to fight for visibility and revenue.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Regional content is booming across audio, and video streaming platforms. But for many small players, the growth wave hasn’t translated into fair value or visibility.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story