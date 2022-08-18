Regional film industry buckles under steep star cast, technicians’ fees

With the likes of Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu for instance, charging upfront fees of ₹80-100 crore, Telugu producers suspended shooting of films earlier this month to negotiate and come to some agreement on remunerations. According to people in the know, star fees have risen five to 10 times in recent years. The VPF (virtual print fee) charges for digital distribution players such as UFO Moviez, varying between ₹12,000 and ₹15,000 per screen, and shorter window for premiere of movies on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, have also added to the woes.