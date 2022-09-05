Regional films aid recovery for cinemas

Dinesh Gupta, owner of Dimple Cinema in Karnal, Haryana, however, admitted, regional language audiences in small towns too have discovered content across OTT platforms during the pandemic and while positive word-of-mouth around individual films usually helps bring some loyal viewers to cinemas, no one really knows if things will ever go back to being the way they were for theatre owners. “Families usually say they will catch the film within a few weeks at home so the upper end of the audience is not really coming back at the moment," Gupta said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}