Regional films defy the odds, achieve greater success

Punjabi and Marathi film industries are experiencing a resurgence, with movies like Carry On Jatta 3 and Baipan Bhari Deva finding success. However, regional films face challenges in competing with big-budget Hindi and South Indian cinemas for screens and audiences.

New Delhi: Despite the recent dominance of big-budget Hindi and South Indian cinema, such as Jawan and Jailer, lesser regional film industries, including Punjabi and Marathi are showing signs of a resurgence.

For instance, Carry On Jatta 3, a Punjabi comedy, became the highest-grossing movie in the language, earning over ₹100 crore worldwide. Marathi cinemas, Baipan Bhari Deva and Ved, have also found success.

According to trade experts, while the number of successful films is fewer compared to pre-covid times, they are shattering expectations, and clocking in unprecedented numbers in line with the trend with Hindi cinemas.

“Regional languages such as Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Bengali have been thriving as well. It can be challenging for screening regional films when bigger language films perform exceptionally well. One of the key advantages of multiplexes is multiple screens, that enable us to showcase a diverse range of content, including regional movies. However, when films in bigger languages are dominating the box office, regional films might have limited availability of screens. For regional movies, word-of-mouth plays a significant role in determining success," Devang Sampat, chief executive officer, Cinepolis India, said.

Carry on Jatta 3 clocked in over 350,000 admissions at Cinepolis, the highest for any Punjabi movie, Sampat added. The Gujarati film industry also saw positive outcomes with 3 Ekka and Bushirt Tshirt. However, experts said the audience rejection rates are high across regional languages. The major challenge for Punjabi, Marathi and Gujarati movies is they vie for the same eyeballs as high-budget Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu blockbusters , more so as regional industries work with limited resources often featuring lesser-known actors.

Movies of all genres are currently adhering to the principles of supply and demand, said Satwik Lele, chief operating officer. MuktaA2 Cinemas. "Whichever genre a film may belong to, if there is a demand for a particular title, we ensure that the programming is done or altered according to it. The learning has been that content is king. There are no language barriers anymore. As long as audiences enjoy a movie, and there is demand exhibitors will ensure the specific content is available," Lele added.

Film producer and distributor Sunny Khanna said ratio of small regional language films finding success is now lower as compared to pre-covid times, and is not a promising sign for the industries.

“Only 10-15% of all films released are working, as in other languages, audiences have become very selective about what they watch in theatres. That said, the ceiling on how high the numbers can go, has gone up and when they do well, films are clocking in far higher numbers than before," Khanna added.

