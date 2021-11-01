Regional films, stars, YouTubers tap NFT opportunity

Vinay Bhutani, partner at Economic Laws Practice pointed out that a celebrity can auction or sell almost anything belonging to him, whether video clips or pictures of himself or his art, music and paintings in the form of an NFT. “The attraction for such items and their increasing monetary value can be linked with their uniqueness, since they represent a one-of-a-kind token that is solely owned by a person, who in some cases may also own the copyright to the same, depending on the smart contract at the time of sale," he said.