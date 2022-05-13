Regional, Hollywood films steal the show from Bollywood

Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said the southern film industry is likely to put up another great week at the movies with Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata that is the correct mix of action and drama, making for an entertaining summer holiday offering and action comedy Don starring Sivakarthikeyan who is considered one of the top three saleable heroes in the Tamil industry. Even in the overseas markets like the US which used to be the domain of big Hindi films, south Indian, and particularly Telugu films have taken over with Sarkaru Vaari Paata almost touching $1 million in advance ticket sales. “The other issue is that while southern films are increasingly finding audience draw in the north, most Hindi films don’t go beyond metros like Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the south," Pillai pointed out.