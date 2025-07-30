Starry-eyed regional-language influencers who dream about lead roles in movies aren’t having it as easy as their counterparts in the Hindi-speaking belt in making a smooth transition to films and web shows.

According to experts, there’s a bias and stigma in areas such as the south, where creators aren’t considered actors and, at best, get relegated to supporting roles. It’s also quite hard to break into a field that thrives on star power. In such cases, influencers and experts say the reliance on brand collaborations remains because it offers a more stable source of income.

“Most digital creators and influencers are yet to get to roles that drive the main storyline in movie industries such as the south. Even though times are slowly changing, there is a general perception and stigma that influencers can’t really act. The transition isn’t happening at the same pace as say, the Hindi industry," said Jithin Chandra, associate vice-president at Kalakaaar, an influencer and talent management agency.

Also Read | From influencers to moguls: Why digital creators are launching production houses

In the Hindi-speaking belt, creators such as Bhuvan Bam, Kusha Kapila and Prajakta Koli feature regularly in film and web shows.

Chandra added that companies like Confluencr regularly reach out to casting agencies, directors and producers to see if they are interested. Movie or web show projects are definitely not a consistent source of income for creators at this point, he agreed.

Sanjana Tiwari, a Chennai-based actor and creator, said one of the challenges for regional creators is to be seen beyond image and language stereotypes.

“There can sometimes be a perception that regional means limited, which is not true at all. That said, OTT platforms and casting directors are opening up more to diverse backgrounds and voices. The transition is gaining momentum. It’s slow but moving in a good direction," Tiwari said.

Steady income

While opportunities to act may be less frequent in the beginning, it helps in building long-term credibility and a distinct identity. In terms of money, social media collaborations can often be a steadier source of income, especially for regional creators with a strong online presence, Tiwari said.

Acting gigs in regional cinema do offer credibility and visibility as long as you’re doing lead roles, agreed Sakshi Agarwal, an actor and fitness and lifestyle influencer.

“But they don’t translate into massive income consistently because there is a gap between pay cheques. Social media collaborations, on the other hand, offer faster monetisation and revenue, especially if you’re able to build a loyal community," she added.

There is hope for creators from smaller towns and in regional languages who are now seen as cultural leaders. Their reels, songs and skits travel beyond their native states and filmmakers are slowly taking notice.

“The shift is very real. It may not have been as amplified yet, but regional creators are carving out their space in mainstream storytelling," said Suyog Kiran Jadhav, co-founder of BigMediaCo, which launched Native, a talent vertical for regional creators. “Some of the most exciting regional voices are already showing up in writers' rooms, acting workshops and on sets. Platforms are now noticing. Production houses are paying attention. The entry points are opening up, and this is just the beginning."

Also Read | Music labels crack the whip as influencers flout copyright rules on social media