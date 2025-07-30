Regional influencers struggle with transition to web shows, movies; retain dependence on brand collaborations
Summary
Influencers in regional languages encounter stigma and bias in transitioning to films and OTT. However, the landscape is gradually changing, with increased visibility and opportunities for diverse voices in the entertainment industry.
Starry-eyed regional-language influencers who dream about lead roles in movies aren’t having it as easy as their counterparts in the Hindi-speaking belt in making a smooth transition to films and web shows.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story