Regional languages to drive next phase of growth for micro-drama apps in India

Lata Jha
4 min read6 Apr 2026, 12:53 PM IST
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Regional stories have strong emotional appeal, and in the short, mobile-first micro-drama format, they can travel easily across digital platforms, experts say.
Summary
Micro-drama apps are expanding beyond Hindi into Tamil, Telugu and other regional languages to drive growth. With over half of viewers preferring native content, platforms are betting on culturally rooted storytelling and lean production to scale across smaller towns.

Micro-drama apps, which have so far largely produced Hindi content for Indian audiences, are rapidly diversifying into languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bhojpuri to drive scale and deepen market penetration.

The shift marks the next growth phase for the category. According to a recent Deloitte report, future expansion in the micro-drama space will depend on how effectively platforms penetrate regional markets, especially across tier-two and tier-three cities.

At present, over 50% of micro-drama audiences prefer content in their native languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Marathi—making vernacular expansion less optional and more strategic.

Mobile-first markets

Regional storytelling has always had a strong emotional connect with audiences. When combined with the short, mobile-optimised format of micro-dramas, such stories can travel naturally across digital platforms, industry experts say.

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“We are starting to see early interest in regional language micro-drama storytelling as the format gains visibility in India. Much like the early phase of OTT, the category is still evolving, but the opportunity is significant because audiences in smaller towns are highly mobile-first and strongly connected to stories in their own languages. While Hindi remains our primary focus today, we are actively evaluating future shows in languages such as Bengali, Marathi and Gujarati,” said Anshita Kulshrestha, founder, TukTuki Entertainments, a micro-drama mobile entertainment company.

The idea is to bring culturally rooted stories that feel authentic to each region while retaining the short, emotionally engaging format that defines micro-dramas, Kulshrestha added.

Core growth driver

Shubh Bansal, founder of ReelSaga, a micro-drama platform agreed that regional micro-dramas are gaining strong momentum. The company is re-adapting its hit Hindi shows into languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, while also experimenting with Hindi-adjacent markets including Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi, where it is seeing traction.

“We see regional languages not as an extension, but as the core growth driver for micro-drama consumption in India. Our approach is to combine strong storytelling with format innovation—creating sharp, emotionally engaging narratives designed for high completion and repeat value," said Varsha Sindhu Prasad, content head, BULLET, a content and tech startup that Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has acquired a stake in.

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"We are working on a diverse slate spanning family drama, romance, and aspirational storytelling, tailored to the sensibilities of each market. The intent is to create stories that feel native, not dubbed,” Prasad added.

Cost advantage

Beyond audience alignment, regional content offers structural cost efficiencies.

According to Sharlton M, partnerships lead and IP development at storytelling platform Pratilipi, the financial architecture of regional micro-dramas is more efficient than traditional Hindi formats.

Standard Hindi content costs around 20,000 per minute to produce, while comparable regional content can be made for 14,000–15,000 per minute without compromising quality.

“This cost advantage is primarily achievable because regional production locations and local talent pools are considerably more cost-effective. These structural efficiencies reduce overall production expenditures by 20% to 30%, yielding significantly improved unit economics without compromising the narrative fidelity required by the format,” Sharlton added.

Budgets can be 20–30% lower depending on region and production environment—an important lever in a format built around efficiency.

Scaling challenges

However, the vernacular push comes with execution risks.

Amit Dhawan, co-founder of Crack’d, a user-generated content and influencer marketing agency, and Vibetheory, an AI-first creative and digital transformation company, cautioned that regional success hinges on hyper-local nuance rather than simple translation.

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Arpu (average revenue per user) in these markets remains low, discovery is fragmented, and maintaining quality across languages at scale is challenging.

Further, viewership pools are smaller in individual regional markets. Even for micro-dramas—already operating on lean budgets and battling vertical screen constraints—building and marketing a viable product can be difficult, said Ravindra Gautam, founder and creative producer at RG Pictures, which is currently working on Hindi-language micro-dramas.

“The biggest challenge is getting the cultural nuances right. Regional storytelling isn’t just about translating a script, it’s about understanding local contexts, humour, emotions, and storytelling rhythms. Another challenge is building the right creative ecosystem like writers, directors, and actors who truly understand the format and the audience. Micro-dramas require very sharp storytelling because you’re delivering an emotional payoff in a very short duration,” said Anuj Gosalia, founder and CEO of Terribly Tiny Tales, part of Collective Artists Network.

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