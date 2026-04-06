Regional languages to drive next phase of growth for micro-drama apps in India

“We are starting to see early interest in regional language micro-drama storytelling as the format gains visibility in India. Much like the early phase of OTT, the category is still evolving, but the opportunity is significant because audiences in smaller towns are highly mobile-first and strongly connected to stories in their own languages. While Hindi remains our primary focus today, we are actively evaluating future shows in languages such as Bengali, Marathi and Gujarati,” said Anshita Kulshrestha, founder, TukTuki Entertainments, a micro-drama mobile entertainment company.