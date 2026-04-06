Micro-drama apps, which have so far largely produced Hindi content for Indian audiences, are rapidly diversifying into languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bhojpuri to drive scale and deepen market penetration.
Regional languages to drive next phase of growth for micro-drama apps in India
SummaryMicro-drama apps are expanding beyond Hindi into Tamil, Telugu and other regional languages to drive growth. With over half of viewers preferring native content, platforms are betting on culturally rooted storytelling and lean production to scale across smaller towns.
Micro-drama apps, which have so far largely produced Hindi content for Indian audiences, are rapidly diversifying into languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bhojpuri to drive scale and deepen market penetration.
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