Regional language OTTs use lockdown to expand footprint

“There are so many Marathi films lying around waiting for theatrical release but the truth is nobody knows when theatres will reopen or what the future of theatrical showcasing will be like and that puts their recovery in jeopardy," Bardapurkar said adding that as of now, none of the existing streaming platforms are really investing in Marathi content, except ZEE5 to an extent. A lot of films are stuck since they have committed to selling their satellite and digital rights only after theatrical release. Given that uncertain scenario, Planet Marathi will allow producers to sell both exclusive and non-exclusive movie rights, which means they will be free to take their films to other platforms once normalcy resumes. Apart from making acquired films available on a pay-per-view basis, the service will also showcase kids content, music videos, cookery shows as well as its own originals for a subscription rate of less than Rs. 500 a year.