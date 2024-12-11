Regional OTTs bank on native loyalty as viewership lags behind foreign players
Summary
- Regional OTT platforms face challenges with viewership numbers, attracting fewer viewers compared to major international services. Despite this, they offer culturally relevant content that engages niche audiences, emphasizing the need for effective marketing and personalized recommendations.
Constricted by a smaller viewer pool, regional language video streaming platforms attract much lower viewership for an average new launch compared to larger, national OTT platforms such as Netflix or Prime Video. Faced with such scale, the smaller platforms focus on producing engaging regional-language content, drawing on local societal nuances, to build a loyal fan base.