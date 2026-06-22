As OTT matures, regional platforms target India’s underserved audiences

Despite the abundance of content available across languages and platforms, new video streaming services continue to emerge, seeking to tap into opportunities that remain underserved in regional markets.
Abhijat Marathi, for instance, was launched at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 as a dedicated platform for Marathi-language content. Elsewhere, celebrities such as Kamal Haasan have advocated for state-backed OTT platforms, including one for Tamil Nadu, while Karnataka has already outlined plans for a regional streaming service.
Most of these platforms are not attempting to compete directly with giants such as Netflix or Prime Video. Instead, they are targeting niche audiences and local advertisers in India's heavily ad-supported OTT market, creating opportunities for regional brands and SMEs (small and medium enterprises). The bigger challenge, however, may be getting discovered.