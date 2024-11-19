Regional platforms likely to see impact of Prime Video ad tier, JioStar merger
SummaryAmazon Prime Video's ad-supported tier launch may reshape India's streaming landscape, intensifying competition for advertising budgets.
The advertising ecosystem in India is likely to see some overhaul with Amazon Prime Video set to launch an ad-supported tier and the merged JioStar entity dominating the market and commanding premium rates. Entertainment industry experts say while monetisation could still be tough with the digital ad market yet to pay dividends and no one player hosting premium content across genres, smaller and regional language OTTs will particularly be at a disadvantage as far as bargaining power goes.