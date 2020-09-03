Regional producers keep their slate ready for staggered re-opening of theatres

“Regional cinema might have stories rooted in a particular milieu but they are powerful narratives which cut across language divide," Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and events at Saregama India Ltd said. “Plus, there is a sense of innate pride in putting forth a project of one’s language and culture in the mainstream. Viewers are no longer seen through a sieve of language anymore. All they want is a unique story – one which works at a human level and that they can relate to."