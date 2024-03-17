Regional streaming has a challenge at hand, as larger rivals unlock content

NEW DELHI : Large OTT platforms with deep pockets, secure in their scale and dominance, are able to confidently adopt advertising-led monetization models to offer content for free, squeezing their smaller rivals.

In response, these smaller regional-language streaming services have picked hybrid models of monetization, where they offer certain content for free to be sampled while developing a bouquet of programmes, based on a deep understanding of the local markets, at different price points. More importantly, many are relying on sponsorships, where a significant portion of the production cost is borne by the brand, and the show is still behind the paywall, to maximize revenue.

Over the past year, JioCinema has made local-language programming, including new movies and shows, in addition to the IPL, available for free, while Disney+Hotstar has offered premium sports events at no cost to mobile users. Amazon has followed suit, streaming international content on its free-service miniTV.

The OTT advertising market, however, comes with its own set of challenges. Apart from contending with a low cost per mille (CPM), or cost per thousand impressions, the landscape sees significant competition from digital-ad platforms. Industry giants like YouTube and Facebook, along with e-commerce, social media and short-video platforms, are emerging as major rivals for capturing impressions and audience attention.

“While traditional advertising interest may not be at its peak currently, we're actively engaging in discussions with brands to explore collaborative initiatives that resonate with our Marathi-speaking audience. Our focus lies on co-created content, sponsorships, and product integrations within our original programming, offering brands an opportunity to connect with our community in a meaningful manner, thus enhancing brand awareness and affinity," said Rajat Agrawal, director, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group that operates Marathi language OTT platform Ultra Jhakaas. While Marathi-focused content may initially attract niche advertisers, collaborative initiatives such as branded content, sponsorships, and product integrations within original programming present opportunities for additional revenue streams, he added.

Branded content is a safe option that's been picking up pace over the past year, said Akshay Bardapurkar, founder of OTT platform Planet Marathi. Especially during festivals like Holi, Diwali and Navratri, brands are ready to go all out, though the pitch and concept for the show has to come from the OTT, he said.

Given that there is big competition in the market in the form of foreign players, some entities are still trying to focus on the subscription model. “We are streaming all our first episodes for free. This helps us, as the audience gets to sample the series and if they like it, they pay to watch the next episode. We are also trying to bring different plans to cater to different audiences, as per their paying capacity," said Sandeep Bansal, founder, Chaupal TV, a platform specializing in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content. The company is working with quite a few brands as a part of its product integration strategy, and there are a lot of national entities that have shown interest, Bansal said.

Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of AAONXT, a platform specialising in Odia content, also said the company has cultivated a culture of delivering a streaming experience that is free from intrusive advertisements. “Thus far, the introduction of these ad-supported tiers by industry giants has not significantly affected us. Our business model has proven to be resilient, with a steadfast focus on prioritizing viewer experience and engagement above all else," Das added.

To be sure, several industry experts point out that the advertising-based video on demand (AVoD) model has limitations. “The largest aggregators get a disproportionate share of the market, thereby putting others at a slight disadvantage. If you have a strong and differentiated audience story or content, the advertisers will rally. For example, IPL and World Cup on AVoD, but it compromises subscription revenue," said Saurabh Srivastava, chief operating officer, digital business, at Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd that operates OTT platform ShemarooMe. The platform has been focused on the SVoD model so far but does not rule out advertising-supported flexible packs at a later stage. “We don’t want to jump into that before the time is right. Instead, we will focus on brand partnerships and co-creation," Srivastava said.

