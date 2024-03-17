Regional streaming has a challenge at hand, as larger rivals unlock content
Over the past year, JioCinema has made local-language programming, including new movies and shows, in addition to the IPL, available for free, while Disney+Hotstar has offered premium sports events at no cost to mobile users. Amazon has followed suit, too.
NEW DELHI : Large OTT platforms with deep pockets, secure in their scale and dominance, are able to confidently adopt advertising-led monetization models to offer content for free, squeezing their smaller rivals.
