Regional content streaming platforms are looking at 2025 as a time to strengthen their slate even as some bigger, foreign over-the-top or OTT media services are slowing down original content production as pressures on margins build.

These services not only target languages underserved by mainstream platforms but also prefer to build on niche, but loyal, audiences in specific markets and states. The strategy is to feature actors and talent well known in these markets and bring out local stories across comedies and family dramas that may not resonate with wider audiences.

“2025 will definitely be our biggest year in terms of originals. We have sequels to three of our major originals planned for this year in addition to a couple of new titles that connect with our core audience," said Ujjwal Mahajan, co-founder Chaupal, a platform specializing in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content. “Year-on-year, we have followed a strategy to increase investment in our original content."

Other than shows like ‘Panchii 2’, ‘Shikaari 3’, ‘Sarpanchi 2’ and ‘Shahi Majra 2’, Chaupal will launch a series called ‘84 Ton Baad’, besides acquiring movies based on box office performance.

Target to connect

“Our target for originals has always been to connect with the core Punjabi audience, through meaningful, high-quality, relatable content. We also have a few women-centric products coming up as we feel there is a lot of unmet demand for these," Mahajan said.

India has 547 million paid OTT users but active paid subscriptions stand around 100 million, according to media consulting firm Ormax. A Ficci-EY report expects the share of vernacular content to increase to 55% in the mid to long term as regional OTT platforms achieve scale on the back of dubbing and subtitling.

Some regional OTT platforms are actively working on fundraising initiatives. Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of AAO NXT, an Odia language service, said the company has received offers from investors, both within and outside the country, who align with its vision of promoting regional content on a global stage.

“The funds raised will primarily be directed toward enhancing our technology infrastructure, expanding our content library, and scaling up marketing efforts," Das said. “These investments will play a critical role in achieving our ambitious goals of doubling our subscriber base and significantly increasing revenue by the end of 2025."

Around 15 films featuring Odia superstars, which performed well at the box office, such as ‘Pabar’, ‘Kuhudi’, ‘Bhai’, and ‘Karma’, are lined up for release on AAO NXT. Additionally, the platform plans to launch three original web series and 12 short films, ensuring a diverse mix of content to cater to viewers.

Lower viewership

Constricted by a smaller viewer pool, regional language video streaming platforms often attract much lower viewership for an average new launch compared to larger, national OTT platforms such as Netflix or Prime Video. As a result, the regional players focus on producing engaging regional-language content, drawing on local societal nuances, to build a loyal fan base.

Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group that owns Marathi OTT platform Ultra Jhakaas, said the company’s slate for 2025 is six times larger than 2024, reflecting its commitment to scaling regional content, driven by increasing demand for localized, high-quality storytelling. The originals lined up feature renowned actors and the genres spread across thrillers, family dramas, regional folklore, and youth-centric themes. The platform’s focus areas will be tier-two and tier-three cities.

ShemarooMe, the OTT platform owned by Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, is developing a “robust script bank for 2025 by collaborating with pedigreed writers and creators", with a focus on regional audiences.

“In terms of story selection, the primary focus is on delivering narratives that resonate with the Gujarati ethos and reflect their ambitions and aspirations," said Arpit Mankar – head, non-Bollywood category at Shemaroo Entertainment. “The target audience includes a wide base of Gujarati families who have long been underserved in terms of good quality Gujarati stories due to the limited presence of regional entertainment TV in the market, as well as an urban movie industry which is just over a decade old."

“We will continue offering originals in genres like sitcoms and romantic comedies that appeal to Gujarati audiences," said Mankar, “while also testing their appetite with a few carefully selected stories that explore uncharted territory."