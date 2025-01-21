Industry
Regional streaming platforms to strengthen original content in 2025 as Amazon, Netflix slow down
SummaryRegional streaming services aim to strengthen their offerings with local stories and familiar talent, targeting niche markets and focusing on genres that resonate with loyal audiences
Regional content streaming platforms are looking at 2025 as a time to strengthen their slate even as some bigger, foreign over-the-top or OTT media services are slowing down original content production as pressures on margins build.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more