Regional streaming platforms up their game with large-budget shows in 2022

Akshay Bardapurkar, Marathi film producer and founder of OTT service Planet Marathi agreed the coming year will see their platform bring out projects with higher production values besides sprucing up its product experience with better features and more robust social media. “We now have insights on viewer engagement that will help us grow AVoD (advertising video-on-demand) offerings and bring more brands on board. This will result in big-budget shows," said Bardapurkar whose platform is also in talks with US investors. “This has truly been the year of regional cinema and entertainment which have now become completely mainstream," he said adding that in comparison, foreign OTTs have focused on collaborations with popular Bollywood actors and studios. Planet Marathi plans to bring out 25 web shows and 10 movies in 2022 and some upcoming titles include Pondicherry, Sunny, Sahela Re, Mi Punha Yein and Badlee.