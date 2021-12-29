Regional TV channels see viewership growth

In an earlier interview with Mint, Mansi Datta, chief client officer and head, north and east, Wavemaker India had said regional is a slightly safer space for broadcasters as content on OTT in these languages is still coming up and has not reached the same levels as linear television. Besides audiences watching programming in these languages have greater affinity and loyalty towards television and migration to OTT will take time, a risk that is far higher for Hindi content.