Reimagining brand trust in the digital era

According to a recent survey conducted by PwC, one in three people ranked ‘trust in brand’ as among the top 3 reasons that influence their purchase decisions.

Building brand trust in the digital age, however, comes with its own set of complications.

There is a deluge of misinformation about how online businesses collect and use personal data.

Moreover, many consumers do not feel safe doing digital transactions. Many even find it hard to navigate the online purchasing process or will not buy anything at all if there aren’t enough reviews available on the internet!

How do brands overcome such stumbling blocks?

For key insights, tune in to the Hindustan Times Facebook page on March 19.

As part of the eight edition of Brand Studio Live, seven brand leaders will dissect the theme of ‘Brand trust in the age of the internet’.

This episode also marks the Mumbai Chapter of Brand Studio Live, where the show will be webcast from the iconic BSE instead of the HT newsroom.

The hour-long event will be divided into seven segments focusing on different sub-topics.

While Asha Kharga, Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Bank, will elaborate on how financial services brands can gain a customer’s trust, Pankaj Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer & Head, Strategic Alliances, Credit Life, Speciality Sales & Government Business, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, will give his mantra for developing a customer-centric business strategy.

Expect to also listen to Shankar Jadhav, Managing Director, BSE Investments Ltd, as he highlights how the BSE—which is the world’s fastest stock exchange—has contributed towards the growth of the Indian economy.

Sharad Mathur, Head of Sales & Distribution, SBI General Insurance Company Ltd, will shed light on customer loyalty programs.

Other key speakers will include Venkat Mallik, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Tidal7 Brand & Digital, Balaji Vaidyanathan, Marketing Director, Franklin Templeton Investments Limited, and Rajiv Bansal, CEO, HT Digital Streams.

Brand Studio Live gets the brains behind India’s leading brands to collaborate over the future of marketing.

The event is hosted jointly by HT Brand Studio and DMAasia, and is a part of the HT Brand Leadership Series, an annual property hosted under the domain of HT.com that has content around breakthroughs in marketing.

The previous edition focused on how financial services brands can propel their growth on the internet. Ajay Kakar (Aditya Birla Capital), Shaji Varghese (PNB Housing Finance), and Yashish Dahiya (PolicyBazaar.com Group) were some of the leaders who appeared in the show.

The episode previous to that revolved around how brands can reach out to millennial women, and featured brand custodians such as Priyanka Gill (POPxo), Rutu Mody-Kamdar (Jigsaw Brand Consultants), and Karan Kumar (Fabindia).