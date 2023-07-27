New Delhi: Despite the recent controversy surrounding the reboot of Pasoori in Kartik Aaryan’s Satyaprem Ki Katha, the music industry has been seeing a surge in popularity for revamped versions of old hit songs on audio streaming platforms and music labels.

Recent remixes, such as Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Manike have climbed to the top of the charts, justifying the investment in acquiring the rights for these tracks.

The success of these revived classics is attributed to a sense of nostalgia that strikes a chord with the audience, particularly the young demographic, said industry executives. “The new versions of old popular songs have an upper hand because people already know them and the new avatar and packaging only adds to the appeal. Our primary audiences are youngsters these songs are a positive for targeting them," Kumar Taurani, managing director, Tips Industries, said.

In fact, controversies and trolls online often play a role in ensuring good publicity for songs and films, Taurani added.

Besides, a new trend of reviving classics takes an innovative approach, where the main hook from an original composition is retained, while the rest of the song is recreated with fresh lyrics and melodies. The strategy has been successful for Tips Industries Ltd with hits like Ole Ole 2.0 from Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman and the recreated version of Chamma Chamma.

However, while traditional remixes have taken a backseat, remakes emerged as the preferred choice for music enthusiasts and creators, said Padmanabhan N.S., head, artist and label partnerships, Spotify.

For example, the success of The Humma Song, which was a version of the original track by A.R. Rahman for Bombay (1995), and used in romantic drama Ok Jaanu in 2017, was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, comprising a verse by Badshah.

“Tracks such as this make an appearance every few months, but how well they do depend on several factors, including marketing, and the success of a film. Songs such as Tip Tip from Sooryavanshi, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Pasoori, and Manike have done fairly well," he added.

The trend of breathing new life into classics has struck a chord with music lovers, and it seems to be an enduring phenomenon. Mousumi Mishra, head of consumer marketing at ShareChat and Moj, said the recall value often sets the tone for success. “When the catchy mixes are reimagined with a new hook step or viral lens, the song finds a new audience. It is one reason why Bollywood songs from the 80s and 90s are dominating trends via remixes and recreations," she added.

In fact, music labels have started releasing LoFi mixes of old hits, that may not even be a part of the film, she said, citing recent hits like Zihal e Miskin, Tumsa Koi Pyaara, Bindiya Chamkegi and Manike.

Lo-fi is a music or production quality in which elements traditionally viewed as undesirable in a recording are added deliberately.