Relaunch of old hits big draw on streams2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Recent remixes, such as Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Manike have climbed to the top of the charts, justifying the investment in acquiring the rights for these tracks.
New Delhi: Despite the recent controversy surrounding the reboot of Pasoori in Kartik Aaryan’s Satyaprem Ki Katha, the music industry has been seeing a surge in popularity for revamped versions of old hit songs on audio streaming platforms and music labels.
