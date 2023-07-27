Relaunch of old hits big draw on streams

The trend of breathing new life into classics has struck a chord with music lovers, and it seems to be an enduring phenomenon. Mousumi Mishra, head of consumer marketing at ShareChat and Moj, said the recall value often sets the tone for success. “When the catchy mixes are reimagined with a new hook step or viral lens, the song finds a new audience. It is one reason why Bollywood songs from the 80s and 90s are dominating trends via remixes and recreations," she added.

