Reliance Entertainment, JP Films team up for 3 projects

Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Entertainment has partnered with JP Films to develop content and produce three new projects.

The projects include two feature films and one web series. J.P Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta will be spearheading these projects.

A historical Persian epic will be directed by J.P. Dutta, while the other film is a biopic set in Kashmir on an Indian Army officer.

The third project is a web series on 21 of India's bravest war heroes from the Army, Navy and Air Force. This will also mark the debut of JP Films in the web space. The casting of the projects is currently underway.

"The partnership came about as Reliance Entertainment shares a common vision with JP Films in terms of delivering great content to the audience. All three projects will be most suitably mounted to their respective genres," Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said in a statement.

J.P. Dutta, best known for making patriotic war films, said: "With the blessings of Maa Laxmi and Maa Saraswati, we at JP Films are very happy to commence this journey with Reliance Entertainment to create milestones in cinema."

