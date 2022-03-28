New Delhi: Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Entertainment has announced the setting up of a new content studio, Dreamers & Doers Co. that will bring out both shows and films. The company is also working with leading rights holders to launch both scripted and unscripted international formats in India.

Dreamers & Doers Co. will be spearheaded by former ZEE TV programming head Namit Sharma, who has also worked with media companies like Sony Entertainment Television, Wizcraft and Yashraj Films, besides having produced digital series along with Reliance Entertainment in the last few years. Some of these include Kaushiki, Girlfriends, YoKe Hua Bro (all on Voot), comedy special Family Tandoncies featuring Amit Tandon for Netflix and Black Widows for Zee5. In the past, he has served as executive producer for Indian Idol Season 5, and creative director for Sanjeevani: A Medical Boon.

“I am excited to take this new step in my journey with Reliance Entertainment. We have a lineup of some incredible stories co-created with top-of-the-line writing and directing talent and cannot wait for the audience to experience them," Sharma said in a statement.

The first production of the studio will be Blood, a Disney+ Hotstar original and an official adaptation of the Irish psychological thriller of the same name.

According to media experts, the acquisition of Reliance Entertainment by its former chief executive officer Shibasish Sarkar through his new venture International Media Acquisition Corp. is on the cards. The move will help the debt-ridden parent company exit the movie business, with capital in exchange for IPs (intellectual properties) while also spelling good news for future projects, they said.

Reliance Entertainment, which already has a bunch of popular film franchises such as Golmaal and the cop universe including Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, and dabbles in gaming and animation as well, could benefit from overseas distribution and investors, they added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!