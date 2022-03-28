Reliance Entertainment launches new content studio

Dreamers & Doers Co. will be spearheaded by former ZEE TV programming head Namit Sharma, who has also worked with media companies like Sony Entertainment Television, Wizcraft and Yashraj Films, besides having produced digital series along with Reliance Entertainment in the last few years. Some of these include Kaushiki, Girlfriends, YoKe Hua Bro (all on Voot), comedy special Family Tandoncies featuring Amit Tandon for Netflix and Black Widows for Zee5. In the past, he has served as executive producer for Indian Idol Season 5, and creative director for Sanjeevani: A Medical Boon.