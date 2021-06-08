Reliance Entertainment’s ‘Sunflower’ to premiere on ZEE5 on 11 June

In the earlier interview, the media and entertainment company had said its streaming, television and animation content is making up 40% of its business currently as compared to 5% two years ago when film ventures were its mainstay as the firm learns to create programming for a mobile-first country. Despite the recent financial troubles of parent group headed by Anil Ambani, the production house is not just de-risking its business by diversifying interests but beginning to cater to new media audiences watching web content via streaming platforms.