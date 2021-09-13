NEW DELHI : Hindi film production houses Reliance Entertainment and T-Series have announced a collaboration on more than 10 upcoming projects with an approximate investment of Rs. 1,000 crore.

The titles would include varied genres, both big-budget tentpoles as well as mid and small-budget content-driven films, the two companies said in a statement.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, which started off as a music label in 1984 and has been active in Hindi film production over the past few years, has worked with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Entertainment, on music marketing for more than 100 films.

The upcoming slate that includes three big-ticket titles and a bunch of high-concept films will also see Hindi remakes of some Tamil dramas and action thrillers, a historical biopic, an espionage thriller, a courtroom drama, a satirical comedy, a romance drama and a film based on real-life events, among others.

Reliance Entertainment that has produced hits like Simmba and Super 30 in the past few years, awaits the release of two big films -- Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and sports drama ’83, that have been ready since the beginning of the pandemic. T-Series, meanwhile, has also notched up a spate of hits including Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior, Kabir Singh, and others in 2019 alone.

The new slate of films, to be produced over the course of the next 24 to 36 months, will see partnerships with filmmakers like Pushkar and Gayatri, Vikramjit Singh, Mangesh Hadawale, Srijit Mukherji and Sankalp Reddy, the statement added.

About four to five of these, that have popular stars on board, will see a big-screen release worldwide, starting 2022.

“After working on music marketing together, this collaboration has happened at the right time and will strengthen our ties (with Reliance)," Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director, T-Series, said in a statement.

Shibasish Sarkar, group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said the partnership will help the two companies offer a bouquet of path-breaking and momentous films to audiences. Sarkar, himself, is spearheading an SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) called International Media Acquisition Corp, which has set an initial $200 million public offering. The new firm will look at acquiring media and entertainment companies that offer interesting opportunities in the film, television, OTT (over-the-top) streaming, radio, music and podcast, animation, and gaming space across North America, Europe and Asia.

