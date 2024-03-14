Hello User
Reliance to buy Paramount Global's 13% stake in Viacom18 for 4,286 crore

Lata Jha

  • Reliance currently owns a 57.48% stake in Viacom18, which will increase to 70.49% after the deal with Paramount is completed.

On 28 February Reliance and Disney agreed to form a joint venture that would combine the businesses of Viacom18 and Star India.

New Delhi: Reliance Industries has agreed to buy Paramount Global's 13.01% stake in Viacom 18 Media for about $517 million ( 4,286 crore), according to a regulatory filing by the US company. Mint was the first to report that Paramount was likely to sell its stake in Viacom18.

Reliance currently owns a 57.48% stake in Viacom18, which is a subsidiary of TV18 Broadcast Ltd. This will increase to 70.49% after the deal with Paramount is completed. Paramount Global will continue to license content to Viacom18 after this transaction. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and the completion of the previously announced merger of Reliance and Disney’s TV and streaming assets in India.

On 28 February Reliance and Disney agreed to form a joint venture in India that would combine the businesses of Viacom18 and Star India. As part of the transaction, Viacom18 would be merged with Star India Pvt Ltd through a court-approved scheme of arrangement, the companies said. In addition, Reliance agreed to invest 11,500 crore into the JV. The transaction values the JV at 70,352 crore post-money.

While Reliance will control the JV with an effective stake of 55-60%, Disney will own 36.84% and Bodhi Tree, a joint venture between Uday Shankar and James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems, will own 6.1%.

Disney’s India assets were valued at 25,806 crore, a significant markdown due to potential sports losses, said a person with knowledge of the deal details. Surprisingly, Viacom18, including JioCinema, was valued at 33,046 crore in the deal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
