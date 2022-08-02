‘Renaissance’ by Beyoncé review: Comfortable in her skin
4 min read.05:57 PM ISTMARK RICHARDSON, The Wall Street Journal
On her seventh studio album, the pop star bursts back onto the scene with a throbbing record that celebrates the liberating spirit of dance music—from techno to disco to Afrobeats and dancehall.
From her 2003 solo debut album, “Dangerously in Love," through 2008’s “I Am... Sasha Fierce," the singer born Beyoncé Giselle Knowles was a critically acclaimed commercial powerhouse with a run of culturally ubiquitous chart hits, several of which topped the Hot 100. But after her 2011 album, “4," failed to produce a top 10 single, she rebooted her career in spectacular fashion. Her self-titled 2013 LP dropped without advance notice and reinvented the idea of the “visual album," with lush and expensive videos for each of its tracks issued concurrently with the music. From that point on, she seemed to focus less on hit-making and more on building her brand as a multimedia artist. Her 2016 follow-up, “Lemonade," was inspired by such an array of sources—country music, underground film, writers including Toni Morrison and Octavia Butler—that it became an object of study in academia. She transcended the music business and became a culture industry unto herself.
Beyoncé’s music since that 2013 breakthrough has touched on pop, rock, R&B, country, rap, Afrobeats and more. Her seventh solo album, “Renaissance" (Parkwood/Columbia), out now, is a different kind of record, a focused concept album about the liberating power of dance music. It zeros in on a handful of themes—personal liberation, self-acceptance, the life-affirming nature of sensuality and lust—and works them over repeatedly. Like Madonna’s 1998 album “Ray of Light"—also the earlier singer’s seventh LP, released when she was 40 years old, Beyoncé’s age now—“Renaissance" is a highly referential exploration of club-music history that sounds contemporary. The album is in some ways a survey of dance sounds from the past 45 years, as it veers from disco to house to techno to hyperpop and beyond.
“Renaissance" is all about flow; there are modest peaks and valleys, but it stretches horizontally rather than vertically, and the tracks mix seamlessly without interruption like a DJ set. The only extended passage without heavy percussion comes in the opening minutes of “I’m That Girl," a warm-up tune that introduces the idea of the album as an ecstatic space for personal expression. “Bring that beat in / I can breathe again," she sings partway through the track. The drums kick in shortly after and rarely let up over the record’s hour.
“Cozy" features contributions from producer Honey Dijon, and it’s steeped in her style of propulsive, syncopated, Chicago house. The coziness of the title refers not to a physical place but the feeling of being comfortable in one’s own skin, an idea that crops up throughout the record. “Alien Superstar," another early highlight, ratchets up the tempo and reflects the brighter sound of ’90s club music, while “Cuff It" is pure disco, with a guitar line from Nile Rodgers that evokes the late-’70s hits from his band Chic.
The middle section of the record slows the tempo slightly and ups the melodic quotient. “Plastic off the Sofa" is a seductive highlight, while “Virgo’s Groove" is luxuriant, expansive post-disco. The latter brings to mind Janet Jackson’s vibe-heavy 1997 masterpiece, “The Velvet Rope." It’s the longest track on “Renaissance"—almost as if Beyoncé so enjoys the effortlessly percolating beat she doesn’t want it to end.
The experiments in dance-music styles continue in the record’s final third. “Heated" rides the kind of stutter-step Caribbean rhythm that shows up in global pop genres from Spanish-language reggaeton to Nigerian Afrobeats, and Beyoncé alternates singing with a forceful rap informed by the growling phrases of Jamaican dancehall. The production on “Pure/Honey" is steeped in the shadowy and futuristic pulse of techno and it’s more of a groove than a song, as Beyoncé speaks the lyrics and allows the 4/4 beat to take center stage. The closing track, “Summer/Renaissance," has a pulsing synth line and melody borrowed from Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love," which is perhaps a slightly obvious reference to anyone who remembers that era but is effective nonetheless.
The album’s only discernible weakness is traceable to its overriding concept—by portraying the thrill of forgetting your troubles and losing yourself in music and dance, it is by definition one-note, filled with self-affirmation and relentless positivity. Still, some of the advance notice of the album referred to it as “Vol. 1," suggesting we might hear more music from Beyoncé soon, music that could possibly take a different stylistic tack. Front to back, “Renaissance" is an album of stunning consistency, a record that lays out its parameters early on and follows them to the letter.
