‘Renaissance’ by Beyoncé review: Comfortable in her skin

From her 2003 solo debut album, “Dangerously in Love," through 2008’s “I Am... Sasha Fierce," the singer born Beyoncé Giselle Knowles was a critically acclaimed commercial powerhouse with a run of culturally ubiquitous chart hits, several of which topped the Hot 100. But after her 2011 album, “4," failed to produce a top 10 single, she rebooted her career in spectacular fashion. Her self-titled 2013 LP dropped without advance notice and reinvented the idea of the “visual album," with lush and expensive videos for each of its tracks issued concurrently with the music. From that point on, she seemed to focus less on hit-making and more on building her brand as a multimedia artist. Her 2016 follow-up, “Lemonade," was inspired by such an array of sources—country music, underground film, writers including Toni Morrison and Octavia Butler—that it became an object of study in academia. She transcended the music business and became a culture industry unto herself.