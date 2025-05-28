Old hits and IPL screenings offer buzz, but not cash for cinemas
Summary
Re-releases and live events have become temporary solutions for movie theatres struggling with low revenue. Despite some nostalgic films performing well, experts warn this model is not sustainable
As the Bollywood pipeline ran dry, cinemas had turned to re-releases of older hits and screenings of live events like cricket matches to draw footfall. However, their contribution to overall revenues of movie theatres remained marginal.
