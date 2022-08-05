Revealed: The little-talked about nepotism in south cinemas

A family name does go the distance in other south Indian film industries too. In Tamil cinema, actor Vijay was born to film director S A Chandrasekhar; he started his career as a child artiste in the 1980s with films made by his father. He made his debut as a leading man in 1992 in Naalaiya Theerpu, followed by Sendhoorapandi (1993)— both were directed by his father and both failed to set the cash registers ringing. His first break-out film was Chandrasekhar’s Rasigan that released the next year. Vijay’s contemporary, Suriya, was born to actor Sivakumar, and is married to actor Jyothika. His brother, Karthi, is an actor too.