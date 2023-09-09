Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan called Ridhi Dogra, who takes on the role of his adoptive mother, Kaveri Amma in the film ‘Jawan’ directed by Atlee. Fans showered immense love on the new movie as it earned over ₹100 crore on its opening day.

In 2004, Kishori Ballal played Kaveri Amma in the Ashutosh Gowariker film. Both characters of Kaveri Amma played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's non-biological mother in movies. Since its release on September 7, netizens dedicated numerous memes to Kaveri Amma, Ridhi Dogra also reacted to the memes on X (formerly Twitter). “Hahahahaaha stop it guys," Ridhi Dogra tweeted.

Fans responded to Ridhi Dogra's reaction to the memes. “Ridhi.. it's like the universe is playing a game of 'Spot the Kaveri Amma' with SRK! Maybe there's a secret Kaveri Amma club in Bollywood… and only the best moms get the title!" one user wrote.

“When SRK called you Kaveri Amma in #Jawan in that scene, I literally bawled in the theater," another user said.

A third user commented, “38 years me@iamsrk ki kaveri amma ka role kiya he ,kaise tham jaye log."

“First time to watch you on big screen, you just nailed it. Wish you best of the luck mam," one more user reacted.

The film already got a thumbs up from fans as over 7.5 lakh tickets were booked in advance on online ticket booking platform BookMyShow by Tuesday evening.

"Jawan" also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

The movie, Jawan, is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by the Bollywood star. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.