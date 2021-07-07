India’s enduring film legend through the decades Dilip Kumar died at a Mumbai hospital today after a prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.

The actor is known to generations of film-goers as ‘tragedy king’ for his portrayal of intense romantic in classics such as “Mughal-e-Azam" and “Devdas".

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has described Dilip Kumar as ‘Mahanayak’ of his generation, adding the actor's ‘Mughal-E- Azam’ remains the only film he has watched.

In a condolence message, Koshyari said: "Dilip Kumar was the first super star of Indian cinema. He represented the golden era of Indian films. So fascinated I was by his Mughal-E- Azam that I saw the film back-to-back twice. Unfortunately, I didn’t watch any films thereafter and Mughal-E- Azam remained the first and the last film I watched," PTI reported.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also expressed grief over the veteran actor's demise. "Saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar. We have lost a legend. Deep condolences to the grieving family and fans," Pawar tweeted.

In his tribute, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Dilip Kumar was the shining star who enriched the Indian film industry. "His will hold an immortal position in the hearts of his fans," Thackeray added.

President Kovind offered his condolences to Kumar's family and said his demise marks the end of an era of Indian cinema.

"Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian’s charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent.

"With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans," he tweeted.

PM Modi said Kumar's death was a loss for India's cultural world.

"Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP," he wrote.

Kumar, who was married to actor Saira Banu, had been in and out of the hospital the last one month and his family had hoped that he would get better.

Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, did his first film “Jwar Bhata" in 1944 and his last “Qila" in 1998, 54 years later. The five-decade career included "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", and later, as he graduated to character roles, “Kranti" and ‘"Karma". Among the many who paid their tributes to the actor, an inspiration for generations of actors to follow, was Subhash Ghai, who worked with him in "Karma" (1986) and "Saudagar" (1991).

