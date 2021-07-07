RIP Dilip Kumar: Tributes pour in for the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood

Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, did his first film “Jwar Bhata" in 1944 and his last “Qila" in 1998, 54 years later. The five-decade career included "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", and later, as he graduated to character roles, “Kranti" and ‘"Karma". Among the many who paid their tributes to the actor, an inspiration for generations of actors to follow, was Subhash Ghai, who worked with him in "Karma" (1986) and "Saudagar" (1991).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}