Rise in OTT viewership to be negligible during Omicron wave: Industry experts

"As the country moves towards cord-cutting over a period of time, choosing to stream even television shows as per convenience as catch-up content has gained ground," he said. The ease of using the platforms has helped people just stick on. "The shift happened in 2020 during the first lockdown when many came on to platforms that had begun premiering films that had skipped theatrical release. By the second lockdown though, more original content was being pushed," said Singh. Many viewers opt for annual subscriptions that take time to expire, he said, explaining the reason behind marginal additions in subscribers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}