Rise of connected TVs prompts OTT platforms to focus on family-centric shows
SummaryConnected TV sets are transforming the streaming landscape in India, with 36% of urban SVoD audiences using them. This trend fosters family co-viewing, prompting OTT platforms to prioritize inclusive content and large-screen experiences to cater to diverse audiences and regional preferences.
The rise of connected TV sets, especially in urban areas, is reshaping the content and marketing strategies of video streaming players that are targeting wholesome shows that could be watched by the entire family, instead of the more personalised programming tailored for mobile screens.