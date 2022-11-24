After becoming a pan India hit movie Rishab Shetty's film 'Kantara' is all set to start its OTT journey . On Wednesday, taking to Instagram, Amazon Prime along with the director Rishab dropped a poster of the film along with a caption, "putting an end to all the wait!!!#KantaraOnPrime, out tomorrow."
'Kantara will be streaming on Amazon Prime from November 24 and it will be available in in four languages, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Helmed by Rishab Shetty 'Kantara' was released on September 30 and got a massive response from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals.
Produced by Hombale Films, 'Kantara' stars Rishab Shetty, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda and south actor Kishore in the lead roles.
Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty, who is playing a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.
The story of "Kantara" is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.
Shetty, who also plays the protagonist Shiva in the film, said he is excited for the global digital premiere of "Kantara" on Prime Video.
"Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on Kantara and I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video we will be able to take our labour of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide.
"It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot’s local flavour will keep viewers intrigued until the very end," the actor-filmmaker said in a statement.
Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films said the banner is always on the lookout for engaging tales in an extraordinary yet relatable manner like "Kantara".
"'Kantara' is yet another film by us that has touched the hearts of audiences from varied regions and backgrounds. Rishab and the entire cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to create this beautiful film and we are delighted to take it to audiences across the globe through the exclusive launch on Prime Video," added Kiragandur.
The film will also be available to Prime members in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu language dubs.
