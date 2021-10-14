Rising Sun Films confident of OTT’s wide reach as ‘Sardar Udham’ releases

“The past one-and-a-half years have reset the way things were and we realised our films could reach 200 plus countries in one go (through an OTT release), including several places that our previous titles could not reach," Lahiri said. Given the uncertainty around cinema halls, and the experience with Gulabo Sitabo, it only made sense to take Sardar Udham, which Lahiri referred to as ‘a global film’ across countries.

