Rising vigilance from producers to combat digital piracy and merchandise theft | Mint

Rising vigilance from producers to combat digital piracy and merchandise theft
SummaryTo combat digital piracy, filmmakers are proactively protecting intellectual property rights, including copyrights and trademarks. This shift aims to secure financial gains and maintain brand consistency, especially in global markets, as the demand for content grows and unauthorized use increases.
New Delhi: Filmmakers and content creators behind popular film and television shows are stepping up efforts to protect their intellectual property rights (IPR). These include unauthorised use of the title’s logo, dialogues and mannerisms of characters, and other critical elements.