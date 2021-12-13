Actor Riteish Deshmukh will make his directorial debut with a Marathi film titled Ved . He joins actors like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others who have taken to the director’s chair later in their careers.

Deshmukh who made his acting debut with the 2003 drama Tujhe Meri Kasam, found major recognition with the 2004 comedy Masti. Subsequently, he starred in several commercially successful comedies including Kya Kool Hain Hum (2005), Bluffmaster! (2005), Malamaal Weekly (2006), Heyy Babyy (2007), Dhamaal (2007) and Double Dhamaal (2011). His highest-grossing releases came with the thriller Ek Villain (2014) and comedies such as Housefull (2010), Housefull 2 (2012), Grand Masti (2013), Housefull 3 (2016), Total Dhamaal (2019), Housefull 4 (2019) and thriller Marjaavaan (2019). Apart from Hindi films, Deshmukh has already made his debut as a film producer with the Marathi success Balak Palak (2013) and the following year, made his acting debut in Marathi cinema with the action film Lai Bhaari (2014).

Films in regional languages such as Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam have managed to sustain impressive box office collections despite the big Bollywood line-up having been rolled out since Diwali. Marathi film Jhimma, for instance, had made ₹5.83 crore within two weeks of release despite the 50% cap in Maharashtra and Hindi films like Sooryavanshi and Antim- The Final Truth running alongside. Dulquer Salman’s Kurup has set the cash registers ringing as has another Malayalam film Jan-E-Man. Bengali sports drama Golondaaj was even dubbed into Hindi after a successful run in its home state. Trade experts say the word-of-mouth for these films has been positive and they have benefited from audiences looking for quality content post the pandemic, apart from the fact that ‘revenge viewing’ is taking place in substantial measure with people visiting theatres continually if they come once.

