Even though the screening of Indian Premier League on satellite television and streaming platforms is garnering considerable interest among Indian fans, rival TV channels and streaming platforms said the fall in viewership has been marginal, at 5-10%.

The impact of the success of IPL is being primarily borne by general entertainment channels during prime-time, since a consumer’s per-day viewing time is limited. That said, daily soaps are being watched either as a catch-up programming on the apps, or in the afternoon. Smaller firms, however, have deferred their new launches.

Even though the T20 league is streaming free online, movies and web shows with established audience base are seeing viewership spread through the day. The trend is also similar for services such as Amazon Prime Video, which continues to launch new properties such as Jubilee.

Any dent in viewership may overlap with Ramzan, and cannot be attributed entirely to IPL, said experts.

“Entertainment content is consumed throughout the day versus cricket that sees peaks. Some time shifting happens if there’s an exciting game slated for night but it’s not like daily soaps are not being watched. They will probably be watched during the day or as catch-up on streaming platforms later," said a broadcast network executive requesting anonymity.

“While cricket consumes a large part of consumer consciousness, speculations of it’s ‘all or nothing’ is fairly untrue. While viewership may see a shift, overall time spent across platforms remains the same, said Vibhu Agarwal, founder of OTT app Atrangii, which has deferred the launch of a youth-centric show to May-end.

Seasons of IPL during the pandemic saw higher viewership on the back of lockdowns, and remote working arrangements, with people having more time to watch the cricket matches," said Siddharth Devnani, co-founder and director of digital agency SoCheers. It was a period when streaming saw rapid growth, as far as user behaviour goes, he added.

TV viewership monitoring agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) did not respond to Mint’s queries on the impact of IPL on other channels and genres. Queries to OTT platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and SonyLIV did not elicit a response.

“IPL is a well-established sports event in cricket-loving India, and free streaming has made it more accessible to viewers, particularly in the digital realm. While subscriptions and viewerships of our platform is steady, there may be a shift in viewer preferences during parts of the day, particularly when IPL is telecast live, but overall, there has not been significant changes compared to previous years, as people continue to seek entertainment beyond IPL," Rakesh CK, head of subscription video-on-demand and business strategy, aha, said.

Arghya Chakravarthy, chief operating officer, Shemaroo Entertainment, which owns streaming platform ShemarooMe, said the impact of the IPL is factored into its content strategy. “Launches continue as usual, our content has been tailored to complement the IPL season. Thrillers and snacky content that allows for watching in bits and parts with cricket, are key. Our line-up with Gujarati films like Karma is in line with the programming type," he added.