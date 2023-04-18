Rival TV channels, streaming cos unfazed with IPL splash3 min read 18 Apr 2023, 11:04 PM IST
- The impact of the success of IPL is being primarily borne by general entertainment channels during prime-time, since a consumer’s per-day viewing time is limited.
Even though the screening of Indian Premier League on satellite television and streaming platforms is garnering considerable interest among Indian fans, rival TV channels and streaming platforms said the fall in viewership has been marginal, at 5-10%.
